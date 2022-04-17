Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,497 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 50.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

PSB stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.03 and its 200 day moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

