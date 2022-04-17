Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of KMX opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

