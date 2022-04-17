Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

