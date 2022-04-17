KBC Group NV Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 1.30% of Northwest Pipe worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWPX stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $259.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

