KBC Group NV Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.94 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

