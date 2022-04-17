Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,686 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,001 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BVN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

