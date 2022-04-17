Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

