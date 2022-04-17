KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,409 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

