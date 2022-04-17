KBC Group NV Sells 9,386 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,618,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

