New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.35% of EMCOR Group worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

