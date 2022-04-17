Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

