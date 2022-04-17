KBC Group NV Sells 13,437 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 1,165.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,789 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.93 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.