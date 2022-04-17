4,222 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

