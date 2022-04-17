KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Livent worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,251.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.