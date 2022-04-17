DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

