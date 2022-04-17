KBC Group NV Has $3.86 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.