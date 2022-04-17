New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,145 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $23,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $199.73 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average of $287.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

