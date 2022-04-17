New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,013 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

