PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of PTC worth $23,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,695,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in PTC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,042,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,315,000 after buying an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

