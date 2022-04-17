New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,031 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $64,536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 48.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,074 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

