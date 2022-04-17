New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.13 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

