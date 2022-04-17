New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $24,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $63,675,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $55,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $149.72 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,868 shares of company stock worth $10,105,989 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

