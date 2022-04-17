DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,592 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $38.57 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

