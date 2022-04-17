Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

