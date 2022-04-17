Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.