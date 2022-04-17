New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Amcor worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

