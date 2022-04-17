New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.92% of Plexus worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Plexus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,470,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

PLXS stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.