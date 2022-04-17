Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Ventas worth $24,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.