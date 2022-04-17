New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,982 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

