DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $169.68 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 153.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

