Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.33 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after buying an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 171,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 223,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

