Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.36 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

