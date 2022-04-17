New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.03 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

