YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of YETI worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

