DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

