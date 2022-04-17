New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Genpact worth $25,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.