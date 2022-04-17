New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.27 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

