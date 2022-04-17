Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470,515 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

