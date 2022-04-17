New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.69% of GATX worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GATX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GATX by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GATX by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.