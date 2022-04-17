Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE SUI opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.04 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

