Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,065,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,380,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

