Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.47% of Acadia Healthcare worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

