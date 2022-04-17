New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

