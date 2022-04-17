Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.73 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

