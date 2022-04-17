New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,909 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.64% of ChampionX worth $26,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 76.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 178,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 917.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 159,288 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter worth $429,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

