New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,079 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albany International were worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

