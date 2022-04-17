New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $26,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

