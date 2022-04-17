New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 63,582 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.77% of iRhythm Technologies worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,862,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

Shares of IRTC opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.