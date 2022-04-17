New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,942 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $26,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $174.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.77.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

