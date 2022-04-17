New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Pool worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $414.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $367.70 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

